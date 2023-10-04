Bengal School Jobs Scam Case: Probe Agency Summons Trinamool's Abhishek Banerjee On Oct 9

ED has summoned Trinamool leader Abhishek Banerjee to appear before its officers on October 9

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee to appear before its officers on October 9 in connection with their probe into the alleged irregularities in the West Bengal teacher recruitment scam, a senior official said today.

The probe agency also summoned Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira for questioning on October 11, the official added.

"Our officers will question Banerjee on October 9 and his wife on October 11 in connection with the school jobs scam. Both have been asked to come to our office at the CGO Complex here," the officer told Press Trust of India over the phone.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate had summoned the TMC leader's parents Amit and Lata Banerjee to appear before its officers this week in the same case.

The Diamond Harbour MP, who was asked by Enforcement Directorate to appear before it on October 3, had skipped the summons and participated in the party's protest rally in New Delhi against the BJP-led central government demanding immediate release of central funds allegedly owed to the state.



