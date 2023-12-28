Bengal Registers Covid-19 Death After Nine Months: Official

The state had recorded the last COVID death on March 26 (Representational)

West Bengal on Thursday registered the death of a COVID-positive patient after over nine months, a health official said.

The patient, who had tested positive for the coronavirus, had multiple comorbidities, he said.

"This person was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata. He died after suffering a cardiac arrest," the official told news agency PTI.

The state had recorded the last COVID death on March 26.

As per directions of the Union Health Ministry, representatives of the state health department collected the person's swab samples and sent those for genome sequencing, he said.

The total number of active cases in the state stood at 11, while three people were discharged from hospitals after they recovered from the disease.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)