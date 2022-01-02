Bengal To Close Schools From Tomorrow, All Offices To Work With 50% Staff

Bengal on Sunday announced new Covid restrictions, including the closing of all schools and colleges, as well as cinema halls, gyms and swimming pools, and beauty salons. Attendance at government and private offices will be capped at 50 per cent.

Direct flights from the United Kingdom, which has reported a staggering number of COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks, including those of the more infectious Omicron strain, have been stopped as well.

The state reported 4,512 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, which takes its active caseload to 13,300 - the third-highest in the country after Maharashtra and Kerala.

Bengal has also reported 20 cases of the more infectious Omicron variant, the rapid spread of which has triggered alarm bells across the world and in India.