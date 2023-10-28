Bengal Governor's Hamlet Analogy On Visva-Bharti Without Tagore

CV Ananda Bose is also the rector of the Visva-Bharti university (File)

After an outrage over the omission of Rabindranath Tagore's name from plaques installed at Visva-Bharati to mark it being declared a global heritage site by UNESCO, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Friday said that the vice chancellor of the varsity has explained his position to him.

"Yesterday itself, I discussed with the VC of the Visva-Bharati (Prof Bidyut Chakrabarty). He explained his position. We both reminded each other that Gurudev symbolises the best in culture and tradition... Visva-Bharti without Rabindranath Tagore is like Hamlet without the Prince of Denmark..." CV Ananda Bose, who is also the rector of the university told the reporters here.

The plaque was mired in controversy for not mentioning the Nobel Laureate's name and instead featuring the names of the Chancellor (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) and the Vice Chancellor (Bidyut Chakrabarty).

UNESCO granted World Heritage Site status to Santiniketan on September 17, following which a plaque was installed at the university.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also warned the central government to restore Rabindranath Tagore's name on the plaque put up at the Viswa Bharati University.

"Santiniketan has achieved the UNESCO tag because of Rabindranath Tagore...He is the creator of Santiniketan and Viswa Bharti. Since it was Durga Puja, we kept quiet. If they do not restore Rabindranath Tagore's name, our local people will protest holding Rabindranath Tagore's photo," Banerjee said, speaking at a press conference in Kolkata.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)