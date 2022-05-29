Bengal Governor Slams Mamata Banerjee's Nephew Over Remarks On Judiciary

Governor Dhankhar and the Trinamool government have clashed repeatedly since he assumed office in 2019

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee has "crossed the red line" by criticising the judiciary for ordering CBI investigations, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said today, asserting that constitutional authorities in the state are under attack.

Stating that he is taking a serious note of the comments made by Mr Banerjee, Mr Dhankhar called upon the state's chief secretary to urgently initiate appropriate action.

"Constitutional institutions in the state are under attack, the attack on judiciary is reprehensible," he said on arriving at Bagdogra airport here on the way to Darjeeling.

"In a public meeting, attacking a judge who ordered CBI inquiry into SSC scam is most condemnable," the Governor said, adding, "the honourable Member of Parliament crossed the red line".

The Calcutta High Court has ordered CBI investigations in a number of cases in the last one year, including post-poll violence and recruitment of teachers by the School Service Commission (SSC).

Trinamool leader Abhishek Banerjee, at a rally in Haldia on Saturday, lashed out at "1 per cent of the judiciary" for ordering CBI investigation in "every case" in the state.

"I feel ashamed to say that there are one or two people in the judiciary who are in hand in gloves and have a tacit understanding and are ordering CBI investigation in every case. This is just 1 per cent of the judiciary," Mr Banerjee had said, without clarifying the allegations.

"If you think you will take action against me for speaking the truth, then I will speak the truth a thousand times," he had said.

The development seemed to have opened another front in the turf war between the Trinamool government and the Governor, which has been on since he assumed office in July 2019.

