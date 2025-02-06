Advertisement
Bengal Government Employee Attacks Colleagues With Knife, Arrested

Accused Asit Sarkar, a state government employee at Karigori Bhavan in the city's Newtown area, was arrested by the Techno City police station under Bidhannagar police commissionerate.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Bengal Government Employee Attacks Colleagues With Knife, Arrested
2 out of 4 injured are in a serious condition, police said. (Representational)
Kolkata:

At least four persons were injured when one of their colleagues attacked them with a knife following a disagreement at a West Bengal government office here on Thursday, police said.

Accused Asit Sarkar, a state government employee at Karigori Bhavan in the city's Newtown area, was arrested by the Techno City police station under Bidhannagar police commissionerate.

"Sarkar, a resident of Ghola in Sodepur, North 24 Parganas district, works in the technical education department. This morning, following a tiff with his colleagues over taking time off, he attacked them with a knife and then tried to flee. We have arrested him," a police officer said.

The injured were identified as Jaydeb Chakraborty, Santunu Saha, Sartha Late, and Sheikh Satabul. Two of them are in serious condition, police added.

"The accused was seen running through the streets of New Town with the knife. Police are investigating the incident to understand the motive behind his action," the officer added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

