Will Bring 'Parivartan' In Delhi After Winning Bengal Polls: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee accused BJP of stealing her 'parivartan' slogan and remodelling it as 'asol parivartan'

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Thursday asserted that she will bring ''parivartan'' (change) in Delhi after winning the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal.

The chief minister said that the BJP is targeting West Bengal with all its might as it knows that she will go for the Centre soon after securing victory in her state.

She accused the BJP of "stealing" her ''parivartan'' slogan and remodelling it as ''asol parivartan'' (real change).

"The BJP is afraid that if we win in West Bengal, then we will bring an alternative in Delhi and that is why they are targeting the state with all force," she said while addressing a public meeting in Kalaikunda in Paschim Medinipur district in support of TMC candidates contesting the seats going to polls in the first phase on March 27.

Alleging that the BJP will try to rig the assembly elections, Ms Banerjee asked TMC workers to remain vigilant during and after the eight-phase elections till the counting of votes on May 2.

"I have respect for the police, they do not do such things, but there are instructions from the BJP to take hold of the EVM machines," she said.

Without naming Medinipur MP and state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, Ms Banerjee said, "The BJP is a party of lies. It does not keep its word. The saffron party's parliamentarian from here has not done anything for the people."

Reminding the community clubs that she gives Rs 50,000 to each of these for celebrating Durga Puja, she asked them not to get swayed by the BJP's allurements.

"Have you got Rs 15 lakh that Narendra Modi had promised?" she asked, claiming that he has reneged on his promise after becoming the prime minister.

Claiming that she had wanted to give COVID vaccines for free to the people of West Bengal, Ms Banerjee said that the Centre has not responded to her proposal.