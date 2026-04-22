Bengal Elections 2026: Who Is Nawsad Siddique? ISF MLA Fighting To Retain Bhanghar Seat

Naushad Siddique, the lone Indian Secular Front MLA, is looking to secure another term from the Bhangar assembly constituency in Bengal's South 24 Parganas district.

Ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections, Siddiqui urged like-minded parties to come together and challenge the BJP and Trinamool Congress. He said that ISF had reached out to Congress to explore a possible tie-up but received no response.

Siddique won the 2021 elections against Rezaul Karim of Trinamool.

Who is Nawsad Siddique?

Born in 1993 in Bhangar, Nawsad completed his master's in 2015 from Aliah University in Kolkata. His father, Ali Akbar Siddiqui, was the son of Pir Zulfiqar Ali, popularly known as "Chhoto Huzur".

In 2021, Nawsad's brother, Abbas Siddiqui, started a new political party called the Indian Secular Front (ISF) and made him the chairman.

Before the 2021 elections in West Bengal, the ISF joined hands with bigger parties such as Congress and the Left Front and together they formed an alliance called the Sanjukta Morcha. Nawsad contested the Bhangar seat as a candidate representing the Rashtriya Secular Majlis Party and won the election.

In 2025, Nawsad was detained during a protest in Kolkata after a clash broke out between party workers and the police. The situation turned violent when supporters of the ISF staged a protest over several issues, including voter list revisions and alleged harassment of migrants from West Bengal in BJP-ruled states.

The West Bengal Legislative Assembly election 2026 will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29. The Bhangar constituency will go to the polls on April 29. The results will be announced on May 4.