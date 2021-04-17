Bengal Election Phase 5: PM Modi Urges Voters To Turn Up In Large Numbers

PM Modi urged voters in the 5th phase of Bengal assembly elections to vote in large numbers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today urged voters in the fifth phase of the West Bengal assembly elections to vote in large numbers.

In tweets, he also noted that by-elections to many Assembly and Lok Sabha seats were taking place today, and asked people to vote in record numbers.

There are by-polls taking place in different parts of the country. I urge voters in the seats polling today to vote in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 17, 2021

"Urging all those voting in today's fifth phase of the West Bengal elections to vote in large numbers. First time voters in particular should exercise their franchise," PM Modi added.

Urging all those voting in today's fifth phase of the West Bengal elections to vote in large numbers. First time voters in particular should exercise their franchise. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 17, 2021

Polling began for 45 seats in the fifth phase of the West Bengal elections from 7 am amid tight security, with over one crore voters to decide fate of 342 candidates.

