'Won't Bow Down': On Wheel Chair, Mamata Banerjee Holds Rally In Kolkata

Mamata Banerjee made the point with a rally in the heart of Kolkata.

Leg in a cast and sitting on a wheelchair, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today declared that nothing will keep her from protecting the democratic rights of the people. The 66-year-old, whose leg was injured in Nandigram on Wednesday, made the point with a rally in the heart of Kolkata, rolling in her wheelchair along with hundreds of party workers and supporters.

"I am hurt and unwell, but my goal remains (remaining steadfast to her cause and people of Bengal). My body is full of bruises. I will continue to roam around Bengal on this wheelchair. If I go on bed rest, who will reach out to the people of Bengal?" she said.

"I will never bow down. Remember, a wounded tiger is extremely dangerous," she added.