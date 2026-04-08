Amit Shah To Unveil BJP Bengal Manifesto On Friday: Sources

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will release the West Bengal election manifesto of the Bharatiya Janata Party on April 10, party sources told NDTV.

According to BJP sources, the manifesto is expected to focus heavily on allegations of corruption and misgovernance against the ruling Trinamool Congress. The party is likely to promise a White Paper detailing what it describes as 15 years of irregularities under the TMC government.

The BJP is also expected to highlight action against alleged mafia networks in sectors such as coal, sand and stone mining.

On the welfare front, sources said the manifesto will promise Rs 3,000 per month for beneficiaries of Lakshmi Bhandar, along with Rs 3,000 monthly assistance for unemployed youth under the proposed Yuva Sathi programme.

The party is also expected to outline plans to develop Singur as an industrial hub and announce major infrastructure projects aimed at improving connectivity between North and South Bengal, including expansion of roads and airports.

Addressing a key demand of state government employees, the BJP is likely to promise that all pending Dearness Allowance dues will be cleared within 45 days of forming the government.

Party leaders say the manifesto is designed to combine a strong attack on the TMC with a mix of welfare assurances and development-focused commitments ahead of the crucial electoral battle in the state.