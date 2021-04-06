Mamata Banerjee Claims 'Security Forces Told Not To Resist Booth Capturing'

Benga; Election 2021: "You (BJP) cannot terrorise us or intimidate us," Mamata Banerjee alleged today

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today claimed BJP activists were forcibly occupying polling booths and attacking Trinamool members, including party candidates, and asserted that she would not get bogged down by such "intimidating tactics".

Addressing a public rally in Kalchini in Bengal's Alipurduar district, Mamata Banerjee alleged that her party's nominee in Arambagh, Sujata Mondal, was chased and hit on head near a polling booth by BJP workers.

"They have inflicted serious injury on our Scheduled Caste candidate Sujata, when she visited a booth. They also hit another candidate in Khanakul. In Canning East, security forces prevented our nominee Shaukat Mollah from entering a booth. There had been numerous such instances of attack on our candidates, party workers across the state," Mamata Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister further alleged that she has received at least 100 complaints of assault and violence since morning, and the Election Commission has been duly informed but to no avail.

Alleging that a deep-rooted conspiracy has been hatched by the BJP leadership in Delhi after experiencing "poor turnout" in rallies, Mamata Banerjee claimed that "Security forces have been asked not to resist booth capturing."

"Four of our activists have been murdered since the elections began, but no action has been taken. But you (BJP) cannot terrorise us, intimidate us by such acts," Ms Banerjee added.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)