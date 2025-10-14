Bengal Cops Recreate Crime Scene With Durgapur Gang-Rape Accused

In the Durgapur gang-rape case, the West Bengal Police has initiated recreation of the crime scene. A large police contingent led by Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Gupta of the Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate reached the spot on Tuesday as part of the ongoing investigation into the alleged gang-rape of a second-year medical student.

The police team began the first part of the reconstruction of the crime scene to understand how the incident unfolded and to verify the sequence of events as described by the accused and witnesses.

A heavy police presence was seen in the area during the exercise. Media representatives were stopped near the hospital entrance and were not allowed close to the reconstruction site for security and investigation reasons.

Officials said the reconstruction is a crucial step in the probe, aimed at piecing together the roles of the arrested individuals and gathering vital evidence related to the case.

As a major part of the recreation, the male friend of second year medical student who had gone out of the campus on Friday night with the victim, was brought to the crime scene by police.

Two of the accused were also brought to the spot for recreation of the crime scene, NDTV has learnt.

Police verified his statement and the sequences of events at the crime stop.

Earlier in the day, two of the arrested accused - Sheikh Riazuddin and Sheikh Nasiruddin - were taken to native place, Bijra village, for on-ground verification.

Investigators suspect several key leads linked to the crime could be traced from that area, said sources. A joint team from Durgapur New Township Police Station and Durgapur Police Station was part of this operation.