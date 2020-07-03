Bengal BJP MP Locket Chatterjee Has Coronavirus, Says 'All Is Well'

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state crossed the 6,000-mark on Thursday (File)

Locket Chatterjee, the BJP MP from West Bengal's Hooghly constituency, said on Friday that she tested positive for coronavirus. In a tweet, she informed that she has been in self-isolation for a week and has mild fever.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19 this morning, having mild fever and was in self-isolation for the past one week. I will keep everyone posted. All is well," she tweeted.

Mr Chatterjee, who left her acting career to join politics, has been fairly active in local politics amid the pandemic. Her Twitter account has pictures of her meeting people.

On June 24, she had tweeted pictures of her joining a protest in Bengal.

"In Bagnan, a TMC supported goon, Kush Jana, tried to rape a young girl and her mother died trying to save her daughter from the barbaric assault. Sadly women are not safe in Bengal, a state governed by a woman CM. Our fight will continue to get justice for the traumatized family," she had tweeted.

The BJP has been attacking the Trinamool government for its handling of coronavirus in Bengal. It had earlier said that the state government had not been providing accurate data. There had also been verbal exchanges over a central team being sent in Bengal to oversee the state's fight against COVID-19.

Last month, during a meeting of Chief Ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the pandemic, Mr Banerjee had accused the Centre of playing politics and discriminating between states.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state crossed the 6,000-mark on Thursday to reach 6,083. So far, 699 people have died of the disease and 13,037 have recovered.

