'Will Strip You Of Your Uniforms': Bengal BJP Chief's Threat To Policemen

Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh was addressing a rally in Birbhum district on Monday.

The Bengal BJP chief today warned Kolkata Police of "stripping" them of their uniforms if the party comes to power, accusing policemen of filing false complaints against BJP workers. Taking on the state police force, he said the cops were "not worthy" of their uniforms.

"When the situation gets worse, we strip you of your uniforms. You're not worthy of the uniform, hence we will take it off," said state BJP president Dilip Ghosh addressing a rally in Birbhum district, some 180 kilometres north of Kolkata.

"We are keeping a record of everything. We will also identify those officers who had slapped false cases against us after coming to power. They will have to pay us back from their own pockets," he said

Calling party offices of Trinamool Congress "bomb-making centres", Mr Ghosh also accused the police of inaction against politically motivated killings. "Is the police intoxicated or asleep," he said. Multiple incidents of crude bomb explosion have been reported in districts across West Bengal.

Mr Ghosh's vehicle was attacked on earlier this month in Cooch Behar district for which he accused the leaders of Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress. "The police were watching merely as mute spectators," he had said after the incident.

Last week, police filed a complaint against the BJP leader for allegedly threatening his political opponents with physical assault during a public speech in Hooghly district's Arambagh.

