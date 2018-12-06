'Trinamool Leaders Attacked My Car,' Alleges Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh

Dilip Ghosh was in the district to take part in the party's 'Rathyatra'. (File)

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh's vehicle was attacked on Thursday at Sitalkuchi area of Cooch Behar district by unidentified people.

Mr Ghosh was in the district to take part in the party's 'Rathyatra'. He was attacked when he was on his way to Mathabhanga in the district. "TMC leaders attacked my car and shouted slogans demanding that I should go back. Some of my party workers were injured during the violence. The police were watching merely as mute spectators," he said after the incident at Sitai More in Sitalkuchi.

Senior TMC leader Rabindranath Ghosh termed the allegation as baseless and said the attack was a fallout of infighting in BJP. The district police administration said they are looking into the incident.

BJP president Amit Shah was scheduled to kickstart the party's 'Save Democracy Rally', comprising three 'RathYatras', in the state on Friday. However, Calcutta High Court today refused the party to hold the rally. The order came after the state government told that court that it has refused permission for the proposed 'rath yatra' by BJP president Amit Shah, as it might cause "communal tension". The court will hear the BJP's appeal against the order tomorrow morning.

BJP had claimed that the Rath Yatra would be a "gamechanger" in West Bengal politics and Mr Shah had set a target of winning 22 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

