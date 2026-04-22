Poll Body's New Order For Bengal Bans Outsiders From Hotels Ahead Of Polling

Ahead of the first phase of assembly elections in West Bengal, the Election Commission has directed hotels in the state to not accommodate individuals who are not residents of the local constituency during the pre-poll period. The restriction has come into force from 6 pm on Tuesday and will remain in place until the conclusion of polling on Wednesday.

The directive has been strictly enforced in the coastal tourist belt of Digha, Shankarpur, Tajpur, and Mandarmani. Authorities have made it clear that only residents of the concerned Assembly constituency will be allowed to stay in hotels during this period.

East Midnapore District Magistrate and District Election Officer Niranjan Kumar confirmed the move, stating that these tourist destinations fall within the Ramnagar Assembly constituency. "No outsiders except the residents of this Assembly constituency will be allowed to stay in any hotel," he said. He further added that all hotels in the district have been instructed to deny accommodation to non-residents as per Election Commission guidelines.

The restrictions are not limited to coastal regions. In Jalpaiguri district, police have issued formal notices to hotels citing Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, along with the Election Commission's 72-hour Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). The notice clearly directs that no outsider should be present in hotels during the last 48 hours before polling.

However, the move has triggered concern among stakeholders in the hospitality sector. The Greater Siliguri Hotelier Welfare Association has written to the CEO seeking clarity on the order. While expressing respect for the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and the need for heightened security during elections, the association flagged serious operational challenges.

In its letter, the association pointed out that evicting guests could cause significant distress to both hoteliers and visitors. It also highlighted legal and logistical issues, noting that many bookings ranging from family functions to corporate events had been made months in advance. Additionally, the association warned of complications arising from commitments made through online booking platforms.

"We earnestly request your office to clarify if a formal notification exists that mandates the total evacuation of hotels and restricts check-ins of guests in Siliguri," the association stated.

The Election Commission's guidelines under the MCC do provide for restrictions on the presence of political functionaries and party workers from outside a constituency during the last 48 hours before polling. The rationale is to prevent undue influence and maintain a level playing field once campaigning ends.

As per these guidelines, district and police administrations are tasked with ensuring that such individuals leave the constituency after the campaign period concludes. Measures include checking community halls, lodges, and guesthouses to identify and track outsiders.

However, the current implementation extending restrictions broadly to all non-residents has raised questions about interpretation and proportionality.

The poll body had earlier extended the liquor ban in Bengal. The usual 48-hour ban was stretched to 96, which came into effect on Sunday.

The Election Commission also curtailed motorbike movement for two days before April 23 polling from 6 pm to 6 am except for "emergencies" and family requirements. There will be no motorbike rallies, it underscored.

The high-stakes assembly election in Bengal will be held in two phases on April 23 and 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.