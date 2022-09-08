'Believers In British Policies Spreading Poison In country': Bhupesh Baghel

Referring to BJP, Bhupesh Baghel said that they are destroying the unity and brotherhood of the country.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday flagged off the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. Addressing a public meeting, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that the believers in British policies are spreading poison and attempting to divide the country.

He said that Rahul Gandhi has launched the padyatra from this holy place of Kanyakumari to once again spread the message of brotherhood and unity and to highlight the problems of the common people.

Earlier, the chief minister also paid tributes at Thiruvalluvar Memorial and visited Gandhi Mandapam in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu.

While paying tribute to the land of Kanyakumari, the Chief Minister said that Vivekananda took power from this place and gave a message of unity to the world at the Chicago conference. Here Mahatma Gandhi gave the message of peace and brotherhood.

Referring to BJP, he said that only those who believe in the British policies are spreading poison in the country. They are destroying the unity and brotherhood of the country. Rahul Gandhi started the Bharat Jodo Yatra to highlight the fundamental problems of the common people including the poor, labourers, tribals, Dalits of the country.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)