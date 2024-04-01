'Be Prepared For Flood Of Work,' PM Modi Tells Bureaucrats

PM's second term was marked by several initiatives undertaken in the government's first 100 days (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked bureaucrats to be prepared for a "flood of work" that would begin a day after he takes oath for the third straight term.

Exuding confidence in forming the new government after the general elections, the Prime Minister said work will begin in the right earnest to make India economically more self-reliant.

"Abhi 100 din chunav mein busy hoon. Aap ke paas bharpur samay hain. Aap sooch kar rakhiye kauki shapath lene ke doorse din hi dhama dham kaam aane wala hain. (I am busy with elections for the next 100 days. You have ample time to think and deliberate because the day after taking oath, work will begin)," he said at an event to mark the 90th anniversary of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The seven-phase election will be held from April 19 to June 1, and votes will be counted on June 4. The new government will take oath the same month.

PM Modi's second stint as the Prime Minister in 2019 was marked by various initiatives including scrapping Article 370 - which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir - within 100 days of forming the government.

Speaking at the event, PM Modi said many new sectors are being created and there is a need to develop expertise in financing those sectors. There should be deliberation on such issues, he said.

Stressing the importance of innovation in the 21st century, the PM asked to be prepared for proposals concerning cutting-edge technologies with teams and identification of personnel for the task.

He asked bankers and regulators to be ready for the needs of new and traditional sectors like space and tourism.

He mentioned that in the coming years, Ayodhya will become the biggest religious tourism center in the world.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)