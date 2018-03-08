Be Alert, Ensure Security Of Statues Of Icons: Yogi Adityanath Tells Police The statue of the Dalit icon was vandalised on Tuesday and replaced yesterday by the administration.

Yogi Adityanath said strict action will be taken against those who vandalised BR Ambedkar's Meerut statue Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today directed district police chiefs to ensure security of statues of known figures, following Dalit icon BR Ambedkar's statue being vandalised in Meerut.



The chief minister's directions comes amid a spate of incidents targeting statues and busts of icons in the country.



"Maintaining law and order is the priority of the state and the government will take strict action against those involved in vitiating it. District police chiefs should remain alert and ensure security of statues of icons," he said in Lucknow.



Strict action should be taken against those involved in the Meerut incident and measures should be taken to ensure that such incidents do not recur, Mr Adityanath said.



The statue of the Dalit icon was vandalised on Tuesday and replaced yesterday by the administration.



In Kolkata, a bust of Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee was damaged yesterday following the razing of statues of Soviet icon Vladimir Illyich Lenin in Tripura.



The bust of Dravidian movement founder EV Ramasamy Periyar in Tamil Nadu's Vellore was also desecrated, triggering widespread protests across the state.





