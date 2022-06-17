'Mango Diplomacy': Bangladesh Prime Minister Sends Mangoes To PM Modi

Sheikh Hasina has sent one metric ton of 'Amrapali' mangoes as a gift.(File)

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday sent one metric tonne of 'Amrapali' mangoes to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, continuing with the "mango-hilsa diplomacy" of the past.

Sheikh Hasina has sent the unique gift to the president and PM Modi through the diplomatic channel, according to a statement issued by the Bangladesh High Commission here.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had also sent mangoes as a gift to President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi and the chief ministers of West Bengal, Tripura and Assam last year.

This is the peak season for mangoes in Bangladesh.

In continuation with the past tradition, Sheikh Hasina has sent one metric ton of 'Amrapali' mangoes as a gift to President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Modi, the mission statement said.

The relationship between Bangladesh and India has scaled new heights and the "mango-hilsa diplomacy" is making the ties more gratifying, it said

