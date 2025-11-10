Battleground Bihar: Did Migrants Act As Political Influencers?

Who will have the last laugh in Bihar in this watershed assembly election where the old guards are seen to be heading for the 'been there, done that' door?

On Battleground Bihar, we look at some of the X-factors that are likely to make or break the election for anyone.

Some of the key questions that may have a significant effect on voting pattern are:

Who benefits from an 8 per cent increase in turnout?

Is the Rs 10,000 Mahila Scheme a big gamechanger?

Is there an undercurrent of sympathy for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Whose health condition has raised concerns?

What about the two demographics - 'youth for change' as championed by Prashant Kishor vs 'women for Ni-Mo' campaign of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)?

Will the Mahagathbandhan's vote bank go beyond the 'M-Y' (Muslim-Yadavs)?

Did Jan Suraaj Party's Prashant Kishor run an effective campaign, or did it peak prematurely?

What could be the impact of 'vote chori' charge?

Did migrants from Bihar act as political influencers?