Batch Of 53 Indians Stranded In Coronavirus-Hit Iran Arrives In India: S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today said that the fourth batch of 53 Indians stranded in coronavirus-hit Iran has arrived in India.

Out of the 53 Indians, 52 are students and one is a teacher. With this, a total of 389 Indians have returned to India from Iran.

"Fourth batch of 53 Indians - 52 students and a teacher - has arrived from Tehran and Shiraz, #Iran. With this, a total of 389 Indians have returned to India from Iran. Thank the efforts of the team @India_in_Iran and Iranian authorities," S Jaishankar tweeted.

In the past few days, India has carried out several evacuations of Indians nationals from Iran.

On Sunday, another batch of 234 Indians had arrived in India from Iran.

The first batch consisting of 58 nationals was brought back in a C17 military transport aircraft on Tuesday followed by another evacuation of 44 individuals on Friday.

Iran is one of the worst coronavirus-hit countries, with the death toll at 724. Cases of the lethal infection is nearing 14,000, according to Al Jazeera.