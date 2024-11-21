'Baseless And Denied': Adani Group On A US Government Department Report

The Adani Group has decided to examine the legal course of action to be deployed in this matter.

The Adani Group has rejected as baseless the move by a US department to name the group in a case of alleged wrongdoing.

The group asserts that these are mere allegations and must be seen only as that. It has also decided to examine a legal course of action.

"The allegations made by the US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission against directors of Adani Green are baseless and denied," the Adani Group said in a statement, emphasising it has steadfastly maintained the highest possible standards of governance and transparency.

"As stated by the US Department of Justice itself, 'the charges in the indictment are allegations and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty'," the statement read. "All possible legal recourse will be sought. The Adani Group has always upheld and is steadfastly committed to maintaining the highest standards of governance, transparency and regulatory compliance across all jurisdictions of its operations. We assure our stakeholders, partners and employees that we are a law-abiding organisation, fully compliant with all laws," the Adani Group stated.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Amit Malviya maintained that this is mere abuse of jurisdiction and said, "Besides, an Indian Court can similarly, on legitimate grounds, accuse American firms of bribing US government officials, to deny access to Indian markets. Should we then allow law to take its course and the concerned corporate to defend or plant ourselves in domestic politics of a foreign country?"

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)