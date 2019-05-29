Main Accused In UP Spurious Liquor Tragedy Arrested After Encounter

Barabanki Spurious Liquor Tragedy: Pappu Jaiswal was arrested after an encounter.

Pappu Jaiswal, the main accused in the Barabanki spurious liquor tragedy that has claimed 16 lives, was arrested early on Wednesday after an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police.

The gunbattle took place near Amrai Kund in Barabanki and Pappu Jaiswal received bullet injuries in his leg. He has been admitted to the district hospital.

The salesmen at the liquor shop, Sunil Jaiswal and Pitambar were also arrested late on Tuesday. The owner of the shop, Danvir Singh is still absconding.

Spurious liquor had claimed several lives in Barabanki district on Tuesday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered a high-level probe into the incident and also a compensation of Rs. two lakh each to the family of those who died.

Sixteen people died and 38 people were being treated at hospitals in Barabanki and Lucknow.

Ajay Sahni, a senior police officer, said that illegally manufactured liquor had been refilled into the original bottles which led to the 16 deaths. Ten persons who consumed the spurious liquor have lost their eyesight.