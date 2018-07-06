Banks Working With UK Bodies To Recover Vijay Mallya Debt: SBI Head

Vijay Mallya is facing fraud and money laundering charges worth Rs 9,000 crore. (File)

Indian banks are working very closely with the UK authorities to recover maximum out of assets owned by Vijay Mallya after a British court allowed them to search and seize properties of the fugitive liquor baron, State Bank of India Managing Director Arijit Basu said today.



"We are very happy with the court order and with this kind of order we should be able to go after this assets," he told reporters in Delhi.



Without giving a specific number, he stated, "we hope to recover a significant part our money".



The UK Enforcement order is a worldwide freezing order and Indian banks are looking at recovering the entire debt, he said, adding that banks are working very closely with the authorities and have appointed valuer.



State Bank of India or SBI is the leader of consortium of 13 banks that lent money to Mr Mallya's now defunct Kingfisher Airlines.



