Bank Of Baroda Under Police Lens After Ayodhya Temple Cash Theft Row

The investigation into the siphoning of donations from the Ayodhya Ram temple has now spread to banks the Ram Janambhoomi Trust uses. The Ayodhya police has now served a notice to a local branch of the Bank of Baroda, where the Trust holds an account. Around 10 to 15 per cent of the offerings made are deposited in this bank online. The offerings are made online and the funds are deposited there directly.

The rest goes to the State Bank of India, which is the Trust's primary bank.

At the Bank of Baroda, there are no cash transactions involved, nor does the Bank employees play any role in the Trust's operations or counting of cash. The SBI outsources its cashiers.

Late last week, eight people were arrested - six of them employees of the Ram Janambhoomi Trust. Some of them directly handled cash.

How Much Money Is Involved

Since the Trust's inception, the monthly offerings range from Rs 1 crore to Rs 1.5 crore. During events like the Mahakumbh and on holidays, online deposits double, reaching to anything between Rs 4 crore and Rs 5 crore.

In FY2024-25, the Trust reported earnings of nearly Rs 327 crore, according to the latest annual report issued last September. This included Rs 153 crore in donations and Rs 173 crore in interest income.

Withdrawal Process

Trust representatives withdraw funds from the banks only once or twice a year, exclusively via cheque. Authorized individuals visit the bank for this purpose. For large amounts, the cheque is cleared only after cross-verification with senior Trust officials.

Who Else Holds Accounts At Bank of Baroda

According to sources, Champat Rai - the general secretary of the bank who stepped down last week taking moral responsibility for the donation theft -- holds an account at the Bank of Baroda Ayodhya branch. The account was transferred from Delhi many years ago. But it is not an active account and holds a negligible balance, sources said.

Champat Rai's driver Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu was among the eight men arrested.

Anil Mishra - the temple trustee who also stepped down along with Champat Rai -- also holds an account at the Bank of Baroda Ayodhya branch. Two or three months ago, he secured a loan of Rs 20 lakh from this bank for an electric vehicle (EV).

There is a dedicated Trust account for online offerings, the details of which are listed on the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust website.

Accounts Of Accused

The police had issued a notice to the Bank of Baroda requesting details for three individuals named in First Information Report: Avinash Shukla (a named accused), Manish Yadav (nephew of Ram Shankar Yadav), and Supriya Mishra wife of Lavkush Mishra, one of the key accused Lavkush Mishra who handled cash.

The bank provided an immediate written response.

Avinash Shukla and Manish Yadav hold accounts with the bank, sources said. Supriya Mishra does not hold an account.

Manish Yadav's account holds a balance of only Rs 1,400. The account has remained inactive since April.

Lavkush had purchased land and built a house in Supriya Mishra's name. The police are now scrutinizing the bank account details of Supriya Mishra, Avinash Shukla, and Manish Yadav.