12 Arrested In Bengaluru In Gangrape Case, Suspects Had Spread Video

Twelve accused have been arrested in a Bangladeshi woman's gangrape case (Representational)

Twelve people have been arrested in Bengaluru in connection with the brutal gangrape and torture case of a woman from Bangladesh.

Two of the accused are women and eleven of them are Bangladeshi nationals.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant tweeted today that the investigation has been completed in a "short span of five weeks."

The case's chargesheet has also been submitted to court, Mr Pant tweeted.

He praised the investigating team for the work and added that a reward of Rs 1 lakh has been sanctioned to the team.

..within a short span of 5 weeks.



The meticulous investigation conducted by N.B. Sakri, ACP sub-division, and his team under the close supervision of @DCPEASTBCP and the overall guidance of @AddlCPEast is highly commendable. (2/3) — Kamal Pant, IPS (@CPBlr) July 8, 2021

The assault took place in May this year.

A disturbing video of the woman's assault was circulated on social media in which the accused even inserted a bottle in her private parts. The 22-year-old woman was later allegedly gangraped.

The rape survivor was trafficked from Bangladesh by a network of human traffickers active in her country, Assam, West Bengal, Telangana and Karnataka, three years ago, police said. She was then forced into prostitution by the gang, they added.

The accused allegedly tortured and gangraped her following a financial dispute.

"As per information revealed so far, all of them are part of the same group and believed to be from Bangladesh. Due to financial differences, the culprits brutalised the victim who is also said to be a Bangladeshi, brought to India for human trafficking," the Bengaluru police had said in a statement and filed a case against the accused charging them with rape, assault and other sections.

Three of the accused were shot at and injured by police in the last two months when they allegedly tried to escape during the investigation and arrests.