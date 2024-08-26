Bangladeshi Student In Assam Sent Back For Liking Anti-India Post: Sources

Around 70 students from Bangladesh are studying various disciplines at NIT Silchar .

A Bangladeshi student at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Silchar, Assam, has been 'sent back' to her home country on Monday after she allegedly liked an anti-India post on social media, police sources told NDTV.

The student from Bangladesh, who joined NIT Silchar in 2021, was criticised by many for liking an anti-India post on Facebook by a former student who also hails from Bangladesh.

The issue was raised by a former student of Assam University Silchar last week. He shared screenshots of Alphi's social media posts, following which several complaints against her were filed in Silchar and other areas of Assam.

The student was taken to the India-Bangladesh international border in Karimganj on Monday morning, where she crossed the border under adequate security arrangements at around 11 am.

However, NIT Silchar authorities said the student expressed a desire to go back home for a while and had applied for leave on Sunday.

Around 70 students from Bangladesh are studying various disciplines of Silchar NIT.

