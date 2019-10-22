Bangladesh Urges India To Lift Ban On Onion Export

India had stopped export of onion in September.

Bangladesh on Tuesday urged India to lift the ban on export of onions as the country was facing a shortage of the commodity and buying it at higher rates from other nations.

Speaking at the inaugural session of India-Bangladesh trade meet in Guwahati, Bangladesh Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said that Dhaka is finding it difficult to meet its domestic onion requirement due to the sudden ban on exports from New Delhi.

The minister added that his Indian counterpart Piyush Goyal had recently assured him of revoking the ban after the conclusion of Maharashtra elections.

India had stopped export of onion in September after crops suffered heavy damages due to unexpected rains.

The Bangladeshi commerce minister expressed his dissatisfaction over India not sharing any prior intimation on the ban.

He added that while Bangladesh meets over 80 percent of its onion requirement through exports from India, it was facing an acute shortage despite buying the commodity at much higher rates from Turkey and Egypt.

