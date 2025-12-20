"Appreciate Dhaka's Condemnation, But...": S Tharoor On Hindu Man's Lynching

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday reacted to a Hindu man's lynching in Bangladesh amid the ongoing unrest in the country. In a post on X, Tharoor said, "An unbearably tragic incident amid the mob rule that is raging across Bangladesh." Tharoor said that while he appreciated Bangladesh's condemnation over the incident, he asked what Dhaka was doing to punish the accused.

"While mourning the loss of this poor Hindu man at the hands of unspeakable criminals, I appreciate the condemnation issued by the Government of Bangladesh but must ask them what they are doing to punish the murderers and what steps they are taking to ensure that such incidents do not recur?" Tharoor added.

An unbearably tragic incident amid the mob rule that is raging across Bangladesh. While mourning the loss of this poor Hindu man at the hands of unspeakable criminals, I appreciate the condemnation issued by the Government of Bangladesh, but must ask them what they are doing to… https://t.co/He2Qii473j — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 20, 2025

The latest unrest in Bangladesh broke out following the death of anti-India radical leader Sharif Osman Hadi.

Apart from Tharoor, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and Shiv Sena UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also reacted to the lynching incident.

Who Was the Hindu Man?

The Hindu man lynched in Bangladesh's Mymensingh was identified as 25-year-old Dipu Chandra Das. A factory worker, he was beaten to death and burnt by a mob over alleged blasphemy.

According to exiled Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen, Dipu Chandra Das was falsely accused of blasphemy and was abandoned by the police despite being under their protection.

Nasreen said that Dipu Chandra Das' coworker at the factory, who was a Muslim, wanted to punish the Hindu man over some trivial matter.

"...so, in the middle of a crowd, he (the coworker) announced that Dipu had made derogatory remarks about the Prophet. That was enough. Frenzied followers of the Prophet pounced on Dipu like hyenas and began to tear him apart. Eventually the police rescued him and took him into custody - meaning Dipu was under police protection," she said in a post on X.

Bangladesh Arrests 7 In Lynching Incident

On Saturday, the interim government in Bangladesh said that it arrested seven people over the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das. In a post on X roughly translated from Bengali, Interim Leader Muhammad Yunus said the arrested people were "1. Md. Limon Sarkar (19) 2. Md. Tarek Hossain (19) 3. Md. Manik Mia (20) 4. Ershad Ali (39) 5. Nijum Uddin (20) 6. Alomgir Hossain (38) 7. Md. Miraj Hossain Akon (46)."

Yunus added that the Rapid Action Battalion of the police conducted operations at various locations and arrested the accused.