Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Gifts 2,600 kg Mangoes To PM Modi

The mangoes are a "memento of friendship" between the India, Bangladesh, an official said (File)

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has gifted 2,600 kg of the Haribhanga variety of mangoes to her Indian counterpart - Prime Minister Narendra Modi - as a "memento of friendship".

A truck carrying 260 cartons of mangoes crossed the Bangladesh-India border through the Benapole port in Jessore on Sunday afternoon, the Daily Star newspaper reported.

The mangoes are a "memento of friendship" between the two countries, Deputy Commissioner of Benapole Customs House Anupam Chakma was quoted as saying in the report.

The mangoes are of the Haribhanga variety grown in Rangpur region, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.

Haribhanga mangoes are round in shape, extremely fleshy, fibreless and typically weigh 200 to 400 grams.

First Secretary (political) of the Deputy High Commission of Bangladesh in Kolkata, Md Samiul Quader, received the mangoes, which are also for President Ram Nath Kovind and other political leaders, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, according to the United News of Bangladesh (UNB) news agency.

Mango diplomacy has been a tradition in Indian subcontinental politics. Former Pakistan Presidents Zia-ul-Haq and Pervez Musharraf were among the dignitaries who had presented India with mangoes.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)