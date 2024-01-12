CEO Accused Of Killing Son Taken To Goa Service Apartment By Cops

Suchana Seth denied the allegations that she had murdered her son (File)

Suchana Seth, the Chief Executive Officer of an AI start-up arrested by the Goa Police for allegedly killing her four-year-old son, was taken to the crime scene today. The cops had earlier said that she would be taken to the service apartment in Goa's Candolim to recreate the crime scene.

"The accused showed the police the cutter with which she slashed her wrist. She also showed how she packed the child's body in the suitcase. However, she continues to deny she killed her son," a senior police official said.

Seth was not willing to go with the police team to the apartment, but Inspector Paresh Naik of the Calangute police station managed to persuade her and took her to the spot in a police van, he said. She was taken back to the police station after almost an hour.

The CEO, 39, checked into the service apartment on January 6. Before checking out two days later, she allegedly killed her son.

She then travelled to neighbouring Karnataka in a cab, carrying the child's body in a suitcase. On Monday night she was arrested at Chitradurga.

She told interrogators about her troubled marriage but denied having committed the murder.

According to the autopsy report, the child was smothered with a piece of cloth or pillow. It is also suspected that Seth gave a heavy dose of cough syrup to him before killing him, indicating that it was a planned crime.

