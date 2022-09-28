Ban On Popular Front Of India (PFI) 'Commendable', Says Yogi Adityanath

Those who threaten the unity of the nation are unacceptable, Yogi Adityanath said. (File)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday welcomed the ban imposed on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliated organizations and termed it "commendable".

Taking to Twitter, Mr Yogi said, "The ban imposed on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliated organizations indulging in anti-national activities is commendable and welcome."

राष्ट्र विरोधी गतिविधियों में संलिप्त पॉपुलर फ्रंट ऑफ इंडिया (PFI) और उसके अनुषांगिक संगठनों पर लगाया गया प्रतिबंध सराहनीय एवं स्वागत योग्य है।



यह 'नया भारत' है, यहां आतंकी, आपराधिक और राष्ट्र की एकता व अखंडता तथा सुरक्षा के लिए खतरा बने संगठन एवं व्यक्ति स्वीकार्य नहीं। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 28, 2022

"This is New India, where terrorists, criminals, organizations, and individuals who threaten the unity and integrity of the nation and the security are unacceptable," he added.

UP Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and KP Maurya also welcomed the decision to ban the Popular Front of India (PFI), on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) through a notification issued late on Tuesday night, declared "the PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts as an unlawful association with immediate effect" and banned them for a period of five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

"PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts operate openly as a socio-economic, educational and political organization, but, they have been pursuing a secret agenda to radicalize a particular section of the society working towards undermining the concept of democracy and show sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority and constitutional set up of the country," the government notification had said.

The notification had said that PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts have been indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty, and security of the country and have the potential to disturb public peace and communal harmony of the country and support militancy in the country.

It had further said that some of PFI's founding members are the leaders of the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and PFI has linkages with Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), both of which are proscribed organisations.

The National Investigation Agency, Enforcement Directorate and the state police forces jointly coordinated searches at the houses and offices of the PFI leaders and members across India.

Searches were conducted at 93 locations in 15 states of India in which over 100 activists of the Popular Front of India (PFI) were arrested.

The states where the raids were conducted included Andhra Pradesh (4 places), Telangana (1), Delhi (19), Kerala (11), Karnataka (8), Tamil Nadu (3), Uttar Pradesh (1), Rajasthan (2), Hyderabad (5), Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Bihar and Manipur.

The searches were conducted in connection with five cases registered by the NIA following "continued input and evidence" that the PFI leaders and cadres were involved in the funding of terrorism and terrorist activities, organising training camps for providing armed training and radicalising people to join banned organisations.

A large number of criminal cases were registered in different states over the last few years against the PFI and its leaders and members for their involvement in many violent acts.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)