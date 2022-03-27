Ban On Non-Hindu Traders Near Temples Spreads To More Districts In Karnataka

The state government said it will look into the matter before taking any further step. (Representational)

The issue regarding denial of permission for non-Hindu traders and vendors to carry out business during annual temple fairs and religious events Karnataka has now spread to different parts of the state, after it originated from Udupi.

Initially, banners were placed during the annual Kaup Marigudi festival in Udupi district, stating that non-Hindu vendors and traders should not be allowed entry.

Thereafter similar banners were also displayed at Padubidri temple festival, and also at a couple of temples in Dakshina Kannada district.

Incidentally, the Maari Gudi temple management had heeded the request of certain pro-Hindu organisations on the matter.

Some Hindu activists have submitted memoranda to officials in different parts of the state in this regard, citing rules framed in 2002 to Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments act, 1997.

On Saturday, Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) Mysuru unit submitted a memorandum to Muzrai (Endowment) department officials asking them not to permit non-Hindu traders for business during annual temple fairs and religious events, and to not allow them from participating in any tenders relating to the shrines.

It also requested the officials to look into shops given to Muslim traders near the famous Chamundashwari temple in Mysuru and take necessary action.

Hindu activists have said that the move is in retaliation to Muslims recently supporting a bandh against the Karnataka High Court verdict on the hijab issue. This showed their disregard for the law of the land and the judicial system in India, they said. A three-member bench of the HC had dismissed petitions by some girls from Udupi who had demanded that hijab should be permitted inside the educational institutions where there is a uniform dress code.

Similar incidents of memorandum being submitted by Hindu activists or banners near temples regarding not allowing non Hindu traders have been reported from Mandya, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Tumakuru and Hassan, among other places, sources said.

Recently when the matter came up in the Legislative Assembly, the BJP government sought to distance itself from it, citing a rule which states that no property including land, building or site situated near the institution shall be leased to non-Hindus.

However, clarifying that the rule does not apply to street vendors outside the temple premises and action will be taken if any obstructions have been caused to them, the government said it will look into the rules and actual situation on the ground, before taking any further step.

