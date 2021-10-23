Girl, 17, Kidnapped From UP's Ballia, Raped For Over 9 Months: Police

Police has arrested a man for raping a girl for over 9 months. (Representational)

A 17-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh's Ballia was kidnapped and taken state's Varanasi district where she was raped for over nine months by a youth, police said on Saturday.

The youth has been arrested and the girl rescued from captivity on Friday, police said.

The teenage girl was allegedly kidnapped on January 16 by a youth from the neighbouring village and a case was registered on the complaint of the victim's father, police official Praveen Singh said.

The accused was arrested near Bharauli bridge in the same police station area on Friday and the girl was also rescued, the official said.

The teenager has given a statement that the accused had kidnapped her to Varanasi where she was raped by him several times.

Based on the statement, the police have added more relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in the case, SHO Singh said.

The girl has been sent to the district hospital for a medical examination.