One Arrested For Abduction, Rape Of 17-Year-Old Girl In UP: Police

A man has been arrested for allegedly abducting a teenage girl and raping her. (Representational)

A 21-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly abducting a teenage girl and repeatedly raping her over a period of nine months, police said on Friday.

The 17-year-old girl was allegedly abducted on November 28 last year by the accused, who took her to Delhi.

A case has been filed on the basis of a complaint from the family members of the girl and she was rescued from Delhi on August 31, police official Shailendra Singh said.

In her statement to the police recorded on September 1, the girl alleged that she was repeatedly raped by the accused for the last nine months.

Relevant charges of rape were put on the accused on the basis of the girl's statement, the official said.

The accused was arrested on Wednesday and sent to jail, he added.