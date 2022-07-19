Balamani Amma: 5 Facts About The Legendary Malayalam Poet And Author

Nalapat Balamani Amma was born on July 19, 1909, in then Madras Presidency. She was the recipient of many awards and honours, including the Padma Bhushan, Sahitya Akademi Award and Saraswati Samman.

She continues to be known as the 'amma' (mother) and 'muthassi' (grandmother) of Malayalam poetry.

Balamani Amma's first poem 'Koppukai' was published in the year 1930, when she was just 21. She published over 20 anthologies of poems, as well as other works such as translations.

She inspired generations of Malayalam poets. Her most famous works include Amma (1934), Muthassi (1962) and Mazhuvinte Katha (1966).