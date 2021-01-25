Girl Who Carried Her Father 1,200 Km On Cycle Among Bal Puraskar Winners

Jyoti Kumari had been praised all across the world for her endurance (File)

Jyoti Kumari, the 16-year-old girl who carried her ailing father for 1,200 kilometres from Haryana to Bihar's Darbhanga on a cycle during the coronavirus lockdown last year, is among the thirty-two children to be awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar.

"Congratulation to Bihar, Darbhanga's Jyoti Kumari for getting Bal Puraskar and warm wishes for her future," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Monday.

"She might seem like any other girl of her age, but the courage and strength that she displayed by covering 1,200 kms on a bicycle, that too with her ailing father on the rear seat, cannot be described in words," a citation for the award tweeted by PM Modi read.

दरभंगा, बिहार की 16 साल की ज्योति कुमारी को प्रधानमंत्री राष्ट्रीय बाल पुरस्कार मिलने पर बहुत बधाई और उज्ज्वल भविष्य के लिए शुभकामनाएं। pic.twitter.com/aRXJp1vgLU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2021

Ms Kumari had been praised all across the world for her endurance.

Arshiya Das, a 10-year-old chess player, has also been awarded for her contribution in the field of sports.

"Meet the young Arshiya Das, a 10-year-old chess master from Tripura. She has won an international gold medal and other laurels too. During lockdown, she took part in many online tournaments! Many congratulations to her for the Bal Puraskar," PM Modi tweeted.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2021

The awardee children are from 32 districts of 21 States/Union Territories. Seven awards have been given in the field of art and culture, nine awards have been given for innovation, and five for scholastic achievements. Seven children have won the award in the sports category while three children have been felicitated for bravery. One child has been honoured for her efforts in the field of social service.

PM Modi today held virtual interaction with the winners today.