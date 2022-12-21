Bajrang Dal Members Beat Up Youth Alleging 'Love Jihad' In Madhya Pradesh

The activists allegedly caught the youth with a girl at Indore's mall. (Representational)

Rightwing activists allegedly beat up a youth, claiming love jihad, in the Indore district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

The activists allegedly caught the youth with a girl at Treasure Island Mall in the city.

According to sources, they asked the name of the youth to which he told them that his name was Monu Verma.

When they asked him to produce an ID card, he allegedly said that his real name was Moin Khan.

It was alleged that the activists then beat up the yoith, accusing him of love jihad, and later handed him over to the Tukoganj police.

A purported video of the youth being beaten up also surfaced on the social media.

Tukoganj police station in-charge Kamlesh Sharma said, "A girl approached the police station along with some Bajrang Dal activists. She had gone to watch a movie at TI mall in the city with a youth belonging to another community. Initially, the youth told the activists that his name was Monu but later when they interrogated him, he gave his real name as Moin, a resident of Manikbagh in the city."

"We are further questioning the girl and action will be taken accordingly," Mr Sharma added.

