Mayawati's 'Better Late Than Never' Jibe At Centre On Farm Laws Repeal

Farmer Laws Repeal: BSP chief Mayawati said there is doubt on BJP's intention. (File)

The Centre's decision to repeal the three farm laws came after an intense agitation, but it is better late than never, and is welcomed, BSP chief Mayawati said on Saturday.

However, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, there is doubt on the BJP government's intention because this decision is being termed as that of "electoral selfishness and compulsion".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced repeal of the three agri laws which triggered a year of protests by farmers and also apologised to the people over his government not being able to "convince" a section of farmers about the "truth" regarding the legislations' benefits

The decision comes ahead of assembly polls in five states early next year, including Punjab and politically crucial Uttar Pradesh.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief in a tweet in Hindi said, "The announcement of repeal of the three controversial farm laws following an intense agitation is better late than never (der aaye durust aaye), and is welcomed."

"But there is doubt on the intention of the BJP government as this decision is termed as that of electoral selfishness and compulsion. Hence, some concrete decisions are needed," she said.

The prime minister had said the constitutional formalities to revoke the laws will be done during the winter session of Parliament, which begins on November 29.

The announcement of the withdrawal of the contentious laws in the prime minister's address to the nation that coincided with Guru Nanak Jayanti was warily welcomed by leaders of the farmers' unions spearheading the agitation but they said the protests will continue till the measures are repealed in Parliament and Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops gets legal guarantee.

BSP chief Mayawati said in another tweet, "…There should be a new law to ensure the minimum support price for the produce of farmers, and barring cases of serious nature, all cases registered against farmers, who are the country's pride, should be withdrawn. This should be ensured by the Centre, and it would then be appropriate."

Attacking the Congress in a tweet, the BSP chief said, "The country has suffered a lot in the past especially in the Congress government under (Prime Minister) Indira Gandhi. But, hope that the situation like in the past does not arise again."

