Badminton Coach Arrested For Raping 16-Year-Old Student In Bengaluru

A 30-year-old badminton coach has been arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old student in Bengaluru. The incident came to light when the teenager's grandmother discovered an obscene photo of the rape-survivor on her phone, police said.

The survivor, after completing her Class 10 examinations, was visiting her grandmother. According to the police, she sent an explicit image of herself to the coach from her grandmother's phone. The grandmother discovered the image and alerted the teenager's parents. When confronted by her mother, the girl revealed that the coach had been engaging with her privately under the guise of providing additional training sessions.

The coach, who lives alone in Bengaluru, allegedly took the girl to his residence on multiple occasions during which he sexually assaulted her and warned her against complaining to anyone. Distraught by their daughter's account, the teenager's parents contacted the police, leading to the man's arrest.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, and the police are exploring whether provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act apply, given the girl's age. The coach has reportedly confessed to his actions during initial questioning by the police.

According to data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), crimes against minors in India have been a persistent issue, with over 47,000 cases reported under the POCSO Act in 2022 alone.

The sports centre where the girl trained has not yet issued an official statement, but parents of other trainees are reportedly demanding a review of the coaching staff and safety protocols.