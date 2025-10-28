Maharashtra Ex Minister Leads Tractor March To Nagpur Over Loan Waiver For Farmers

Prahar Janshakti Party chief and former minister Bachchu Kadu on Monday launched a large tractor march from Maharashtra's Amravati district toward Nagpur, demanding a complete loan waiver for farmers, guaranteed minimum support price and soybean procurement through NAFED (National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India).

Thousands of farmers have joined the "Maha Elgar Morcha," carrying food supplies for fifteen days and vowing not to retreat until their demands are met.

Kadu said the protest will continue in Nagpur until the government issues a concrete decision on loan waiver.

"We are ready to die once rather than die every day. Farmers are prepared for this all-out battle," a protestor said, expressing anger over persistent distress in the agrarian sector.

Farmers asserted that they will not withdraw unless the government gives written assurances. "If our demands are ignored, a Maharashtra bandh cannot be ruled out tomorrow," Kadu, a former MLA, warned.

Meeting Cancelled, War Of Words Escalates

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had called a meeting with farmer leaders, including Kadu and Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana leader Raju Shetti, earlier today at Sahyadri Guest House.

None of the leaders attended, leading to the cancellation of the discussion.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule expressed displeasure at their absence.

"The government arranged this meeting because we understand the farmers' situation is serious. The Chief Minister, both Deputy Chief Ministers, the Chief Secretary and cabinet members waited for over an hour. They could at least have sent representatives," he said.

Kadu Questions Government Intentions

Kadu accused the government of insincerity, pointing out that months of protests saw no attempt at dialogue. "Why call a meeting only today? You wanted to bring us there and arrest us. What would happen to the protest then? If a law and order issue arises here in our absence, who will take responsibility," he asked.

Kadu added that earlier letters to the government had yielded no action. "They want to show us as wrong and themselves as correct. These tactics will backfire," he said, adding that he is open to talks at the protest site. He stated that the protesters would wait until 5 pm before proceeding to Ramgiri for a meal.

"Nagpur Will Not Be Abandoned"

Kadu dismissed claims that protesting leaders are avoiding dialogue. "I cannot leave the protest and go for a meeting. If I go, chaos will erupt here and the blame will be put on me. If the Chief Minister truly cares for farmers, he should send representatives for a discussion. The government must fulfill the demands, otherwise I will not leave Nagpur," he declared.

"Those who give the slogans of 'batenge toh katenge' should know that the majority of these farmers are Hindus," he remarked.