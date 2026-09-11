Baby Orangutans Found In Odisha Can Be Sent Home, But Process Is Long: Expert

The rescue of five baby orangutans from a forest in Odisha has raised questions about how the animals entered India, with authorities now investigating possible routes they may have used to enter the country.

As the investigation continues, another crucial question has cropped up: can the orangutans be repatriated to their native habitat?

Orangutans are native to South-east Asian countries like Malaysia and Indonesia. Sending the rescued animals back is not as simple as transporting them across borders.

Indira Nurul Qomariah, Assistant Director for the Centre for Orangutan Protection in Jakarta, told NDTV that she was in contact with Indonesia's Ministry of Forestry on the matter. She said that the authorities had pledged to support the rehabilitation process if the governments in Jakarta and New Delhi agreed to repatriate the animals.

‘Repatriation Process Quite Long'

Indira Nurul Qomariah said the Indonesian Ministry of Forestry had completed several repatriation cases from Thailand and Malaysia.

However, the process is “quite long” and involves multiple stakeholders, including the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). Quarantine teams, the customs department, and airline companies are also part of the process.

Qomariah said that the Indonesian government will handle the documentation process with CITES and quarantine teams. Biologists and veterinarians will care for the young orangutans and keep them comfortable.

Once the apes reach Indonesia, they will first go through quarantine, where they will undergo an examination for injuries and diseases. After the medical check-up, the apes will be transported to the forest school so they can adapt to the natural habitat of either Borneo or Sumatra. They will also interact with other orangutans.

Once the orangutans have adjusted to their surroundings, they will be released into their natural environment, Qomoriah said. The entire process may take five to six years.

Orangutans are critically endangered, Qomoriah explained, and habitat loss and poaching contribute to population decline.

“We need to have intensive forest patrols to make sure the orangutans and the habitat are safe,” she added.

Current Status Of Case

The orangutans are currently in quarantine at Bhubaneswar's Nandan Kanan Zoo. They were rescued from a forest in Odisha's Balasore district on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, CCTV footage has raised suspicions about where the orangutans came from.

Locals claim that a black SUV was seen near the forest the night before the animals were found.

Officials are examining the footage as part of the investigation into how the orangutans reached India.