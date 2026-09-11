5 Orangutans Found In Odisha May Be Victims Of Wildlife Smuggling: Indonesia

The rescue of five baby orangutans from a forest in Odisha's Balasore district has prompted Indonesia to raise concerns about a possible international wildlife trafficking network, saying the animals' presence in India is highly unusual as orangutans are native only to Indonesia and Malaysia.

The animals were rescued by the Odisha forest department from Bichitrapur forest under Bhograi block on September 8. Their discovery surprised authorities, who suspected wildlife smugglers may have been behind their appearance in the state, as orangutans are not indigenous to India.

Following the rescue, the Indonesian government said it was closely monitoring the case and coordinating with Indian authorities to establish the animals' origins and facilitate their return.

"The Ministry of Forestry is seriously following up on the discovery of five baby orangutans in a forest area in Balasore District, Odisha State, India. The Indonesian government has taken several concrete steps in coordination with relevant authorities in India and domestically to ensure proper handling, verify their origins, and seek their repatriation to Indonesia," it said in a statement.

DNA Tests To Confirm Origin

Indonesia said preliminary observations suggest the animals may belong to a Sumatran orangutan population, though a final confirmation is still awaited.

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"Based on initial observations of their physical and morphological characteristics, the five animals are suspected to be orangutans native to Sumatra. However, the Indonesian government emphasized that this identification is still preliminary and that confirmation of their species and genetic origin will be carried out through DNA testing by authorized scientific authorities," it said.

'Strongly Suggests Illegal Wildlife Trade'

Indonesia also pointed out that orangutans do not occur naturally in India, saying the circumstances surrounding the discovery point to possible wildlife trafficking.

"Orangutans are not native to India. Their natural habitat is found only in Indonesia and Malaysia, particularly on the islands of Sumatra and Borneo. Therefore, the presence of five baby orangutans in India strongly suggests that the animals are victims of illegal wildlife trade and smuggling involving a transnational network," the statement added.

Under Quarantine In Bhubaneswar

The five baby orangutans have since been shifted to Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar, where they are being kept under quarantine and monitored by experts.

Photo Credit: PTI

Zoo authorities said the animals have displayed a range of emotions, from playful behaviour and occasional mood swings to anxiously clinging to one another.

"As advised by the experts, steps are also being taken to play classical music to help reduce their stress," Nandankanan Zoological Park Deputy Director Pradeep Mirase said.

The orangutans remain under observation as authorities continue efforts to determine their exact origins and investigate how they ended up in Odisha.