Odisha SAMS Postgraduate Admission 2026: Phase 2 Choice Locking Starts; Check Key Dates

Odisha SAMS PG Admission 2026: The Odisha SAMS PG admission 2026 Phase 2 has begun, giving eligible candidates another opportunity to participate in the postgraduate admission process. The online Common Application Form (CAF) for Phase 2 opened on September 12 at 4 pm, allowing applicants to provide fresh choices and lock their preferences. The choice-locking facility will remain available until September 21 at 11:45 pm through the official SAMS portal. The first round of provisional seat allotment is scheduled for September 24 at 4 pm. Candidates allotted seats must complete reporting and fee payment within the specified window and follow subsequent admission deadlines for confirmation.

Click here: Odisha SAMS PG Admission 2026 Link

Odisha SAMS PG Admission 2026: Check Complete Phase 2 Schedule

Candidates should complete each activity within the prescribed deadline. The important dates are:

Fresh choice locking begins: September 12, 2026, at 4 pm

September 12, 2026, at 4 pm Last date for choice locking: September 21, 2026, at 11:45 pm

September 21, 2026, at 11:45 pm First round provisional seat allotment: September 24, 2026, at 4 pm

September 24, 2026, at 4 pm Reporting and fee payment for first round: September 25, 10 am to September 28, 5 pm

September 25, 10 am to September 28, 5 pm HEI data updation for first-round admissions: September 25, 10 am to September 28, 11:45 pm

September 25, 10 am to September 28, 11:45 pm Physical reporting of waitlisted applicants: September 29, 10 am to September 30, 2 pm

September 29, 10 am to September 30, 2 pm Merit list of reported waitlisted applicants: October 1, 2026, at 2 pm

October 1, 2026, at 2 pm Final admission and fee payment for selected applicants: October 3, 10 am to October 5, 5 pm

October 3, 10 am to October 5, 5 pm Admission of waitlisted applicants, if vacancies remain: October 6, 10 am to October 7, 5 pm

For admission-related queries, candidates can contact the e-Admission helpline at 155335 or 1800-345-677.