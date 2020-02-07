Request For Babri Mosque Debris Likely In Court As Temple Plan Rolls Out

Babri Masjid Action Committee plans to go to the Supreme Court to claim debris of the Babri mosque.(File)

The Babri Masjid Action Committee plans to go to the Supreme Court to claim the debris of the razed Babri mosque in Ayodhya and take it away before work starts on a Ram temple.

Zafaryab Jilani, the convenor of the panel, told news agency PTI that he had spoken to Muslim residents in Ayodhya to arrange land to dump the debris.

"We have discussed with our lawyer Rajiv Dhawan and he is also of the opinion that we must claim the debris of mosque, so next week we will be meeting in Delhi and move forward our process," Mr Jilani said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Wednesday announced the trust ordered by the Supreme Court to oversee the construction of a temple at the site where the 16th century Babri mosque was razed in 1992 by Hindu activists who believed it stood on Ram Janmabhoomi or the birthplace of Lord Ram.

In November, the Supreme Court had given full ownership of the land, claimed by both Hindus and Muslims for decades, to "Ram Lalla" or infant Lord Ram and ordered the government to set up a trust for the building of a grand temple at the site.

The court had denounced the Babri Masjid demolition and ordered that an alternative five-acre site be allotted for a new mosque.

The debris of the once three-domed mosque has been at the site since 1992 as litigation continued for over two decades.

"We will move the Supreme Court through our litigants who were in the Babri Masjid case, and it is necessary that the debris of Babri Masjid must be removed before the temple construction starts," said the chairman of the Babri Masjid cell in the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, SQR Ilyas.

Sayyad Ekhlaq Ahmas, a prominent cleric in Ayodhya, claimed there was land in the holy town where the debris of Babri Masjid could be easily dumped. So did Haji Mahboo, a litigant in the Babri Masjid case.

(With inputs from PTI)