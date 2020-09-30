Babri Case Verdict Updates: LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi To Skip Court

Babri Case: LK Advani is one the 32 surviving accused in the case.

A special court in Lucknow will today announce the verdict in the 28-year-old case involving the demolition of Babri Masjid, which stood at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya. BJP's founder-members LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi are accused in the 1992 demolition that had cost around 3,000 lives.

Former ministers Uma Bharti, also an accused, has contracted coronavirus. Senior BJP leader Kalyan Singh was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh at the time of the demolition is recuperating from it.

His government was dismissed as riots broke out across the country, in which around 3,000 people died.

Here are the updates on Babri Case verdict:

