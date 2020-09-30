'Must Forget That Episode': Shiv Sena Welcomes Babri Case Judgment

The Shiv Sena today welcomed the verdict in the Babri Masjid demolition case where all the accused were acquitted. The list of accused included the BJP's top rug leaders -- LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti and Kalyan Singh.

"I and my party Shiv Sena, welcome the judgment and congratulate Advani-ji, Murli Manohar ji, Uma Bharti-ji and the people who have been acquitted in the case," senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"The verdict saying demolition wasn't a conspiracy and a result of circumstances, was the expected judgment. We must forget that episode. If the Babri Masjid wasn't demolished we wouldn't have seen any Bhumi Pujan for Ram Mandir," said Mr Raut, whose party has traditionally supported the movement for a Ram temple.

In the verdict today, Special Judge SK Yadav said the temple demolition was not pre-planned and there was "not enough evidence against the accused".

The authenticity of the video of the event submitted by tehb Central Bureau of Investigation cannot be proved and the audio of the speech is not clear, the court said.

In the judgment, the court also said "Anti-social elements had tried to demolish the structure and the accused leaders had tried to stop them/;.