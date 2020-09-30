Five Points Made By Judge In Babri Mosque Demolition Verdict

Babri Masjid Verdict: Special Judge SK Yadav pronounced the verdict.

The Babri mosque demolition was not planned, a special court judge in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow said today, acquitting all accused including BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti. The verdict in the 28-year-old case involving the demolition of Babri Masjid, which stood at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya was announced by Special Judge SK Yadav. Mr Advani, 92, Murli Manohar Joshi, 86, Uma Bharti and Kalyan Singh were not present in court but joined via video link.

Here are top 5 quotes from the big verdict: